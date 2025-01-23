Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen News: Muted scoring in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Pippen closed with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 victory over the Hornets.

Pippen failed to score in just his second game this season during Wednesday's victory. Since moving back to the bench, Pippen is averaging 3.6 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 15.0 minutes across seven appearances.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now