Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Pippen (toe) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Clippers.

Pippen sat out the second leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday, but he'll be back in action Saturday evening, along with Ty Jerome (calf). With both Pippen and Jerome active, Walter Clayton should see a sizeable reduction in minutes.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scotty Pippen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scotty Pippen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago