Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Pippen (toe) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Pippen missed the front end of this back-to-back set due to left great toe injury management, though he's set to play Saturday. The 25-year-old guard has appeared in three outings (one start) this season after recovering from left great toe surgery he underwent in October. He's averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per tilt.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scotty Pippen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scotty Pippen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 2
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 2
Rotowire Staff
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago