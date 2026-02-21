Scotty Pippen News: Off injury report

Pippen (toe) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Pippen missed the front end of this back-to-back set due to left great toe injury management, though he's set to play Saturday. The 25-year-old guard has appeared in three outings (one start) this season after recovering from left great toe surgery he underwent in October. He's averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per tilt.