Scotty Pippen News: Off injury report for Tuesday

Pippen (back) is off the injury report for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Warriors.

Pippen missed the club's regular-season finale in Sunday's win over the Mavericks due to low back soreness, though he's set to return for Tuesday's Play-In Game. The 24-year-old has averaged 13.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 25.5 minutes per game in his last 10 outings (three starts).