Scotty Pippen News: Pops for 15 in Friday's start

Pippen chipped in 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 128-108 loss to the Clippers.

Making his first start since March 1, Pippen drained more than two three-pointers for the first time since Feb. 5. The third-year guard has scored in double digits in six of his last seven appearances, averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.3 steals, 1.7 threes and 0.9 blocks over that stretch in 27.3 minutes a contest.