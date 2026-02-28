Scotty Pippen News: Pops for 15 in Friday's start
Pippen provided 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 124-105 win over the Mavericks.
Getting the start in place of Ty Jerome (thigh), Pippen continued to be busy on defense while scoring in double digits for the fourth time in seven games (three starts) since making his season debut Feb. 6. Over that stretch, the fourth-year guard is averaging 11.3 points, 4.9 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.9 boards and 1.1 threes in 20.7 minutes.
