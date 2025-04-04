Scotty Pippen News: Provides spark off bench

Pippen posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, seven assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 110-108 victory over the Heat.

Pippen was Memphis' leading bench scorer while tallying a team-high seven assists during Tuesday's victory. Pippen has proven to be one of the league's most productive backup point guards recently, as he has averaged 13.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 24.9 minutes across his previous 10 outings. The 24-year-old guard has also posted 53.2/52.8/82.4 shooting splits over that span.