Scotty Pippen News: Records season-high 16 points

Pippen finished Thursday's 122-99 win over the Bucks with 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes.

With Marcus Smart (ankle), John Konchar (quadriceps) and Luke Kennard (foot) all out, Pippen continued to receive extended playing time during Wednesday's win. Pippen has flourished to start the season, averaging 10.8 points, 6.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 24.5 minutes across six appearances. If the Grizzlies continue to suffer from multiple injuries in the backcourt, the 24-year-old guard will garner serious fantasy interest.