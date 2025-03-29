Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen News: Retreating to bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Pippen is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Lakers on Saturday.

Pippen started in Memphis' last three games due to the absence of Ja Morant and averaged 16.0 points, 7.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals over 27.3 minutes per game over that span. Morant has been given the green light to return from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury, which will shift Pippen to the bench for Saturday's contest.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now