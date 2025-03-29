Scotty Pippen News: Retreating to bench Saturday

Pippen is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Lakers on Saturday.

Pippen started in Memphis' last three games due to the absence of Ja Morant and averaged 16.0 points, 7.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals over 27.3 minutes per game over that span. Morant has been given the green light to return from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury, which will shift Pippen to the bench for Saturday's contest.