Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen News: Retreats to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Pippen will come off the bench in Thursday's game against Houston, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

With Ja Morant (shoulder) returning from a five-game absence streak Thursday, Pippen will slide back to the bench. Over his last 10 outings (six starts), the 24-year-old has averaged 12.9 points, 4.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 23.8 minutes per contest.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now