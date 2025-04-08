Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen News: Reverting back to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Pippen won't start in Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

The 24-year-old point guard will retreat to the bench due to Ja Morant (illness) returning from a one-game absence. Pippen has averaged 12.6 points, 4.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 22.8 minutes per contest in his last five outings (one start).

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now