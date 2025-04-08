Scotty Pippen News: Reverting back to bench Tuesday
Pippen won't start in Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
The 24-year-old point guard will retreat to the bench due to Ja Morant (illness) returning from a one-game absence. Pippen has averaged 12.6 points, 4.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 22.8 minutes per contest in his last five outings (one start).
