Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen News: Scores nine points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Pippen supplied nine points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 121-116 Play-In Game loss to Golden State.

Ja Morant tweaked his ankle in the loss, though the star guard insists he won't miss any time. However, If Morant's ankle gets the best of him, Pippen could be forced into a much larger role for the Grizzlies. Pippen is coming off a strong regular season, posting averages of 9.9 points, 4.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 three-pointers across 79 appearances.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
