Scotty Pippen News: Scores season-high 17 points

Pippen ended with 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 134-89 win over the Trail Blazers.

Pippen couldn't repeat the triple-double he recorded in the win over the Wizards on Nov. 8, but he notched his best scoring output of the campaign in this one. Pippen has scored in double digits in six straight appearances and is poised to remain as the Grizzlies' starting point guard until Ja Morant (hip) is ready to return.