Scotty Pippen News: Slated to start Monday
Pippen is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Kings.
With Ty Jerome (illness) sidelined, Pippen will enter the starting five and make his second start of the season Monday. The Vanderbilt product didn't make his season debut until Feb. 6 due to a left toe injury and is averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per contest through four appearances.
