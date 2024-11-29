Fantasy Basketball
Scotty Pippen News: Slides back to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Pippen will come off the bench in Friday's game against the Pelicans.

With Ja Morant (knee) returning to game action, Pippen will retreat to his normal role off the bench. In his last five outings (four starts), the 24-year-old averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 58.5 percent across 25.4 minutes per game. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Morant remains under a minutes restriction, meaning Pippen could still see an uptick in playing time off the bench.

