Scotty Pippen News: Solid output in starting role

Pippen supplied 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 130-128 loss to the Spurs.

Pippen entered the starting lineup due to the absence of Ja Morant (shoulder) and posted a solid stat line, ending just three assists away from a double-double. It's unclear if Morant will have to spend some time on the sidelines, but Pippen's fantasy value for the upcoming games will be directly tied to Morant's availability. Pippen is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game when deployed in a starting role.