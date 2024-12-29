Fantasy Basketball
Scotty Pippen

Scotty Pippen News: Starting Sunday vs. OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Pippen is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Pippen will make his 12th start of the regular season Sunday due to Ja Morant being sidelined with a shoulder injury. As a starter, Pippen has averaged 15.0 points, 6.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 26.9 minutes per contest.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies

