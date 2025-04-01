Scotty Pippen News: Struggles in loss

Pippen supplied five points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 117-103 loss to the Celtics.

Pippen has been a solid contributor for the Grizzlies this season but failed to make an impact in Monday's loss against the Celtics. This was the first time the 24-year-old guard failed to crack double digits in the scoring column in his last seven games. Most of that production came when Ja Morant was sidelined, as Pippen has totaled just 35 minutes off the bench in the past two games after averaging 27.3 minutes per contest over his prior nine appearances (three starts).