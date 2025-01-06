Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Pippen logged 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five boards, five steals, four assists and a block in 28 minutes of action during the 119-104 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.

The third-year guard has excelled as a starter this season, and his performance with the first unit in Monday's contest was no different. He particularly shined on the defensive side of the ball, where he set a career high mark in steals. Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger) have murky return timetables, but so long as they remain sidelined, Pippen should remain firmly in the first unit. His next outing comes Thursday against the Rockets.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now