Scotty Pippen News: Tallies 13 points off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Pippen closed with 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 128-108 loss to Houston.

Pippen led the bench in scoring Friday and was one of four Grizzlies players to score in double digits. Pippen averaged 26.4 minutes per game over the final 12 regular-season contests of the 2023-24 campaign, and the 23-year-old guard should have opportunities to produce in a reserve role this year behind Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart.

