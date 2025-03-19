Fantasy Basketball
Scotty Pippen News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Pippen (wrist) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

After missing Monday's loss to the Kings with a wrist injury, Pippen will return to the lineup for the Grizzlies in Portland. The 24-year-old guard has a consistent role with Memphis this season, averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 47 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from deep.

