Sean East News: Bounces back with 23 points in loss

East put up 23 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 132-110 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

East led the Stars in scoring and reached the 20-point mark for the second time in his last three outings. The performance served as a significant bounce-back for the guard, who failed to convert a single field goal and finished with just four points in his previous appearance on Monday. East was efficient inside the arc against Iowa and provided steady playmaking with six assists without committing a single turnover. He continues to be a primary offensive engine for Salt Lake City, maintaining season averages of 19.8 points and 5.4 assists per game.