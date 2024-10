East was selected by the Charge with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 G league Draft on Saturday.

East went undrafted out of Missouri in June and latched on with the Lakers for the Summer League on an Exhibit 10 deal. The 24-year-old appeared in seven games across the two summer circuits and averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 21.8 minutes.