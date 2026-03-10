Sean East News: Logs double-double in loss
East accrued 32 points (12-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and four steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 121-114 G League loss to the Texas Legends.
East led his team in points, assists and steals during another strong G League performance. The guard in great form with at least 25 points in six straight contests. Additionally, the double-double against the Legends increased his season total to three, matching the number of times he has reached double digits in assists.
Sean East
Free Agent
