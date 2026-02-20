Sean East News: Offensive impact in win

East notched 25 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 137-126 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

East ended up as his team's second-best scorer in this clash and converted more than half of his attempts from the field for the first time since Jan. 29. He has been consistent in terms of points and assists during the current G League season but has posted double digits only in scoring over his most recent games.