Sean East News: Rolls to 29-point night

East tallied 29 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes Monday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 121-112 victory over the Valley Suns.

East did the majority of his damage on the offensive end and tied Max Abmas for the team lead in scoring. East has now put up 20-plus points in five straight games and is converting at a clip of 57.8 percent from the field over this hot stretch.