Sean East News: Scores 23 points in win

East tallied 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes in Saturday's 116-105 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

East generated a strong output by converting on 69.2 and 60.0 percent of his attempts from the field and three-point range, respectively, against the Vipers. East is now averaging 19.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes per game this season.