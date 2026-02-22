Sean East News: Scores 39 points in loss

East recorded 39 points (14-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two assists across 45 minutes in Sunday's 120-119 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

East benefited from increased playing time and put in a huge shooting effort to achieve one of his best performances of the campaign. The 39 points set a new season-high total for the guard, and the three steals tied his second-best figure in 39 games played. He has made eight consecutive starts and has scored more than 20 points in each of the last three.