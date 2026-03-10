Sean McDermott News: Solid stat line against Herd

McDermott delivered 31 points (11-22 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Monday's 109-103 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

McDermott had a superb outing with game-high totals in scoring and rebounds as well as a double-double during the defeat. It was McDermott's longest appearance of the campaign, and he improved his season-high marks of points, triples, rebounds and assists.