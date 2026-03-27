Sean McNeil Injury: Out with calf issue

McNeil didn't play in Thursday's 134-112 G League loss to the Noblesville Boom due to a calf injury.

McNeil's status is uncertain ahead of the decisive stages of the competition, making it difficult for him to see a lot more action this season if he's dealing with a considerable issue. He was recently promoted into the starting lineup and posted more than 10 points in three straight games before being sidelined. Miller Kopp moved to a guard spot in McNeil's absence Thursday.