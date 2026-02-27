Sean McNeil News: Inactive due to personal reasons

McNeil was not with the team in Thursday's 129-107 G League win over the Osceola Magic because of the birth of his child.

McNeil didn't play this time after making his last start Feb. 19, but he should be back in the rotation in the upcoming days, given the nature of his absence. The guard has struggled to produce big numbers lately, with only a pair of 20-plus scoring efforts in 2026. Still, he has been given opportunities in the competition with Thursday's starter Jaxson Robinson.