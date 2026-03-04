Sean McNeil News: Instant impact in return

McNeil (personal) amassed 21 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 148-105 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

After missing some time due to the birth of his child, McNeil made his presence felt with his highest-scoring output since Jan. 9. Over 22 G League regular-season contests, the 27-year-old is averaging 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 23.1 minutes per game while shooting 41.3 percent from deep.