Sean McNeil News: Nails three triples off bench

McNeil recorded nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 133-108 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

McNeil is averaging 2.4 points and 1.0 rebounds in 9.0 minutes across his five G League appearances this season. McNeil is shooting just 33.3 percent from the field but 50.0 percent on 1.6 three-point attempts per contest.