Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean McNeil headshot

Sean McNeil News: Nails three triples off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 7:00pm

McNeil recorded nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 133-108 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

McNeil is averaging 2.4 points and 1.0 rebounds in 9.0 minutes across his five G League appearances this season. McNeil is shooting just 33.3 percent from the field but 50.0 percent on 1.6 three-point attempts per contest.

Sean McNeil
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now