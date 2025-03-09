Sean McNeil News: Returns to action Saturday

McNeil posted three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound across 13 minutes during Saturday's 127-123 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

McNeil sat out of Friday's loss against Maine due to a jaw injury, though he went perfect from the field while receiving double-digit minutes for the first time in his last five appearances Saturday. The 26-year-old is averaging 3.8 points across 13.5 minutes per game in 25 G League outings this season.