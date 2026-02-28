Sean Pedulla Injury: Absent with hamstring issue

Pedulla sat out Friday's 130-126 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors after suffering a right hamstring injury.

Pedulla saw plenty of G League action prior to this issue, making an all-around impact in three straight starts for San Diego. While his recovery timeline is yet to be determined, he could continue to miss time if he's dealing with a serious muscle injury. With Jason Preston (hamstring) also sidelined, both John Poulakidas and Matt Allocco could continue to see extended playing time in upcoming games.