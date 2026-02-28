Sean Pedulla Injury: Tending to hamstring injury

Pedulla was inactive Friday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 130-126 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors due to a right hamstring injury.

Pedulla presumably sustained the injury during his most recent appearance for San Diego in Wednesday's 109-102 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The undrafted rookie guard out of Ole Miss recently signed a two-way contract with LA, but he's still waiting to make his NBA debut and will likely continue to see most of his playing time in the G League once he moves past the hamstring issue.