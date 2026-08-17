Sean Pedulla News: Finds home with Houston

Pedulla and the Rockets agreed on a two-way deal Monday, per Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle.

After being waived by the Clippers earlier in August, Pedulla didn't have to wait long to get attention from another team and should assume a featured role with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Pedulla, who is the reigning G League Rookie of the Year, averaged 23.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Rip City Remix and San Diego Clippers during the 2025-26 G League regular season.