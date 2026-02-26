Sean Pedulla News: Registers 24 points in G League

Pedulla finished with 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 32 minutes Wednesday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 109-102 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Pedulla tied TyTy Washington for the team lead in scoring, but it wasn't quite enough for San Diego to emerge victorious. Pedulla has now put up 20 or more points in four straight matchups and is averaging 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals over this span.