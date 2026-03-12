Sean Pedulla News: Scores six points in NBA debut

Pedulla (hamstring) recorded six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists and one rebound across six minutes Wednesday in the Clippers' 153-128 win over the Timberwolves.

One of the Clippers' two-way players, Pedulla hadn't made any appearances in the G League since Feb. 25 due to a right hamstring injury, but he ended up returning to action with the parent club in what was his NBA debut. The undrafted guard out of Ole Miss didn't check into the game until the Clippers already had the win well in hand, and Pedulla is unlikely to emerge as a rotation player at the NBA level at any point during his rookie season.