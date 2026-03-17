Sean Pedulla News: Stellar G League play continues

Pedulla tallied 29 points (7-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and three steals Monday in G League San Diego Clippers' 116-108 loss to the Texas Legends.

Following his NBA debut with the Clippers a week ago, the two-way player has since reported back to the G League to continue his development. Through his first five appearances for San Diego, Pedulla is averaging 24.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 30.6 minutes per game.