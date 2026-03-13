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Seth Curry Injury: Exits with adductor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 9:42am

Curry won't return to Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to left adductor soreness. He finished with zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound and one assist in seven minutes.

Making just his second appearance for the Warriors since missing just over two months due to left sciatic nerve irritation, Curry ended up having his night cut short after playing just seven first-half minutes. He can be viewed as day-to-day in advance of Sunday's game against the Knicks, but even if he's cleared to play in that contest, he's not guaranteed to be part of the Golden State rotation.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
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