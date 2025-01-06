Seth Curry Injury: Likely to suit up Tuesday
Curry (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Curry missed Sunday's loss to Cleveland due to right knee soreness, though he is expected to suit up against Phoenix. The sharpshooter has received inconsistent playing time throughout the season, and over his last five outings (three starts), he has averaged 7.6 points and 1.6 rebounds across 18.8 minutes per contest.
