Seth Curry Injury: Not yet ready for return
Curry (thigh) won't play Wednesday against Brooklyn.
Curry hasn't seen any action since March 13 after suffering a left thigh strain. The Warriors have yet to provide an update on his recovery, so he can be considered doubtful for Friday's clash against Washington until further notice.
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