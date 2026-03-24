Seth Curry headshot

Seth Curry Injury: Not yet ready for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Curry (thigh) won't play Wednesday against Brooklyn.

Curry hasn't seen any action since March 13 after suffering a left thigh strain. The Warriors have yet to provide an update on his recovery, so he can be considered doubtful for Friday's clash against Washington until further notice.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
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