Seth Curry Injury: Out with adductor strain
Curry is out for Sunday's game versus the Knicks with a left adductor strain.
Curry left Friday's loss the Timberwolves due to left adductor soreness, which has since been diagnosed as a strain. It's unclear if the veteran guard is facing an extended absence, though his void in the lineup shouldn't have a major impact on the Golden State rotation.
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