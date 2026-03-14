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Seth Curry Injury: Out with adductor strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Curry is out for Sunday's game versus the Knicks with a left adductor strain.

Curry left Friday's loss the Timberwolves due to left adductor soreness, which has since been diagnosed as a strain. It's unclear if the veteran guard is facing an extended absence, though his void in the lineup shouldn't have a major impact on the Golden State rotation.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
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