Seth Curry headshot

Seth Curry Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 3:47pm

Curry (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against Portland.

Curry is expected to suit up Friday while he deals with a right ankle sprain. The veteran sharpshooter has seen a decline in playing time of late, and despite being listed as available, he has appeared in only three of the club's last six outings, during which he has averaged 8.0 points while shooting 66.7 percent from downtown in 13.3 minutes per game.

Seth Curry
Charlotte Hornets
