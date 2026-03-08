Seth Curry Injury: Probable for Monday
Curry (back) is probable for Monday's game in Utah.
Curry is on track to be available for Monday's game, but considering he hasn't played since Dec. 4, he'll likely have some heavy restrictions in his first game back. Check back for official word on his status closer to Monday's tip.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Curry See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 53 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 26 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2511 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2839 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2641 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Curry See More