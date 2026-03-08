Seth Curry headshot

Seth Curry Injury: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Curry (back) is probable for Monday's game in Utah.

Curry is on track to be available for Monday's game, but considering he hasn't played since Dec. 4, he'll likely have some heavy restrictions in his first game back. Check back for official word on his status closer to Monday's tip.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
