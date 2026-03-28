Seth Curry Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Curry (adductor) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver.
Curry has missed Golden State's last eight games with a left adductor strain, though the questionable tag suggests he can be considered day-to-day moving forward. However, the veteran guard isn't guaranteed to see significant burn when he's cleared to play.
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