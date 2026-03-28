Seth Curry headshot

Seth Curry Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Curry (adductor) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver.

Curry has missed Golden State's last eight games with a left adductor strain, though the questionable tag suggests he can be considered day-to-day moving forward. However, the veteran guard isn't guaranteed to see significant burn when he's cleared to play.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Curry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Curry See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago