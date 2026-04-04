Seth Curry Injury: Questionable Sunday
Curry (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Curry didn't play in the loss to the Cavaliers on April 2, and he's been limited to just four appearances off the bench -- and 36 total minutes -- since the All-Star break. Even if he's cleared to play, he shouldn't carry a ton of fantasy upside.
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