Seth Curry headshot

Seth Curry Injury: Questionable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Curry (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Curry didn't play in the loss to the Cavaliers on April 2, and he's been limited to just four appearances off the bench -- and 36 total minutes -- since the All-Star break. Even if he's cleared to play, he shouldn't carry a ton of fantasy upside.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Curry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Curry See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago