Seth Curry headshot

Seth Curry Injury: Remaining out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:45pm

Curry (back) is out for Thursday's game against Houston.

Curry remains without a timetable for a return due to left sciatic nerve irritation. The veteran guard can be deemed week-to-week until the Warriors offer another update on his recovery.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
