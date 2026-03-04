Seth Curry Injury: Remaining out for Thursday
Curry (back) is out for Thursday's game against Houston.
Curry remains without a timetable for a return due to left sciatic nerve irritation. The veteran guard can be deemed week-to-week until the Warriors offer another update on his recovery.
