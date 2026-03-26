Seth Curry headshot

Seth Curry Injury: Remaining out vs. Wizards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Curry (thigh) is out for Friday's game against Washington.

Curry will miss another matchup due to a left thigh strain. His next chance to return will arrive Sunday in Denver.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
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